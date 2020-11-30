CSI Christmas Concerts Going Virtual For Online Viewing This Year

Before I tell you about the ways you can enjoy CSI without heading to the campus, I have to say you should at least drive by the campus. I went by there last night with my kids to show them the lights on the trees at the entrance off Falls. Amazing. My kids helped me wrap our trees this year so I knew they would appreciate the beauty and the work that it took to get the trees wrapped in lights like they did at CSI. While they were admiring the beautiful trees, they were also trying to guess how many lights were on each tree since they knew the hundreds it took to do one of our trees. Now, we are still in a pandemic so while you can enjoy those lights at the CSI campus, you won't be able to get the full Christmas experience. At least not in person.

The musical Christmas performances this year will all be held online for livestream viewing at home with your friends and family. Between the choral, band, and dance performances there should be something exciting for everyone. Home For Christmas, CSI Winter Jazz Concert, A Celtic Christmas, and Hip Hop Nutcracker are all presented by CSI to be livestreamed at your home.

Home For Christmas will be the Chamber Choir and Madrigal Ensemble presentation for the year. With a very fitting name for the current state of society, Home For Christmas will take place on December 5th from 4 to 6 PM. Tickets are $5 for each livestream and can be purchased through the CSI website.

The CSI WInter Jazz Concert will take place December 9th from 7 to 9pm online. Tickets are also $5 and can be purchased at the CSI website. Performances of many Christmas favorites from the big band, small band, and others can be enjoyed this year.

A Celtic Christmas is a livestreamed event from Canadian fiddler Natalie MacMaster and family. The livestream happens December 12th from 7 to 9:30 PM and can also be viewed after the original time at your leisure if you choose. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through the CSI website.

The HipHop Nutcracker is sure to be exciting for viewers. Recorded at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, The Hip Hop Nutcracker follows the story of the original with a twist on the music and choreography. Tickets are $20 for the livestream on December 19th, from 7 to 9:30 PM. VIP passes can be purchased for $50 allowing viewers to watch the performance after the scheduled time.