Curious Bear East of Idaho Finds Camera and Takes Selfie



Bears are curious. Some people also tell me they’re dangerous. I wouldn’t know from personal experience. Like a lot of sane people (unlike many Yellowstone tourists) I avoid bears. Going back to the curiosity, I’ve been reasonably close to captive bears and can attest they’re almost as inquisitive as your family cat.

He found a GoPro camera and managed to switch it on. Then he recorded himself as he played with the device like a toy.

That’s the case for one wild bear in Wyoming. He found a GoPro camera and managed to switch it on. Then he recorded himself as he played with the device like a toy. Ever seen a bear take a selfie? Now you have it! You can also watch him pick it up and get a good look at his teeth.

The camera was lost in early spring on a snowmobile trail.

Then found by a bowhunter. He charged it and discovered the astounding pictures. I’m not clear if the camera was originally his, although some critics claim a bear couldn’t turn it on. Weatherproofed GoPro cameras have large switches. It could happen.

Dylan Schilt of Laramie posted the video on his personal Facebook page. Now, it may not have been his camera at the beginning. As he found it along the trail it may only be an assumption it was lost by someone on a sled and only an assumption it was his device.

He took the camera back to camp and managed to charge it before seeing the pictures. What fascinated me was just how long the bear kept playing with the camera. Even picking it up for a time and carrying it between those big teeth. It was a black bear. A grizzly may have crushed the case.

