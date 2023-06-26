This is How Many Idahoans Have Dropped Landline Telephones

This is How Many Idahoans Have Dropped Landline Telephones

Photo by Eirik Solheim on Unsplash

I don’t have exact numbers, but the Washington Post (you may find a paywall) has a series of maps that show how many people have ditched old-fashioned landlines and rely only on cell phones.  The bluest states on the map have the fewest landlines.  Idaho and Wyoming appear the bluest.  States with the oldest-fashioned telephones are in the northeast.  As a percentage, older Americans cling to the older system.

Research also shows that people who maintain a landline are doing better when it comes to income.  They also have fewer troubles when it comes to the use of alcohol and tobacco!  Maybe they can’t afford a drink if they’re paying for two phones.

Even with our dead zones when it comes to cellular coverage (and trust me, north of McCall I can never get service) the people of southern Idaho have especially adopted the new technology.  Landlines are still common in the central highlands where the cell service is spotty.  A county-by-county map shows the reliance on the technology.

I have a theory as to why the cell phone became the only means of communication for so many people in Idaho and Wyoming.  People often do most of their work from behind a wheel.  While ranching, farming, or driving a truck.

I gave up my landline a dozen years ago.  I was pleased with my service, which was through FIOS, but why pay two bills every month when you can only talk on one phone at a time?

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State

To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.
Filed Under: cell phones, landlines, the Washington Post, Wyoming
Categories: Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX