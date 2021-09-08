Current Twin Falls ID Construction Includes Housing, Fuel Station

If you have traveled along Washington Street South lately, you have probably noticed a lot of construction taking place. Two major projects in the area include an addition of fuel services to the Oasis Stop 'N Go, and a cluster of new homes being built off of El Camino Avenue West.

As I drove home from a recent vacation out west, I traveled down Washington Street South toward Orchard Drive, and noticed a housing development under construction. There appear to be 20 or so new, two-story homes with garages, currently being built off of El Camino Avenue West. Some appear finished, and have been painted grey with white trim.

With the cost of housing continuing to rise in Twin Falls due to a steady flow of people moving to the city, you can bet there will be a lot of interested buyers when these homes are ready for listing.

The other project just down the street is underway in the parking lot of the Oasis Stop 'N Go #9, at 890 Washington Street South. A staffer informed me that the site is being prepped for the installation of gas pumps; the store presently offers just food and drinks, lottery tickets, automotive products and other items.

For those that are presently looking to buy a home in Twin Falls, monitoring the development off of Washington Street South and El Camino Avenue West might be a good idea. The homes are going up quickly, and you can most certainly contact the city's planning, zoning and building department for additional information, as well as projected completion dates.

