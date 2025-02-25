This is How Much House $300,000 Can Buy You in Idaho

At Least a Large Closet!

Housing isn’t exactly cheap in Idaho. Socially compared to the costs we saw 15 years ago. But compared to what people are paying in other states, People living there may consider the situation here a bargain.

I came across a site that offers some insight into how much a house worth 300,000 dollars will buy you. Idaho may not be in the middle of the pack, but there are places where you’ll get a far smaller place for the same price.

We should note these are statewide averages. My sister lives in a small town in southwestern New York State. There are no big cities nearby, and unless you from home, in a government job, or on a farm, there are limited opportunities. Housing there is considerably less than in New York City. However, they’ve seen a big influx of newcomers driving up prices. Those were people who could work from home as a result of the so-called pandemic.

Location! Location! Location!

Back in Idaho, most people would still say 300,000 doesn’t buy much, especially if you have a young family.

Last week wrote about state government plans to reduce regulations, which could drop prices significantly, but don’t expect action overnight. Recommendations would be put in place about 2027 at the earliest. Then we would also need a massive building boom. That requires supplies, workers, and a willingness to see a lot more houses and apartment complexes in our communities.

That’s a lot that needs to happen before prices ever stabilize and are considered affordable. It could all happen but maybe a dozen years away.

