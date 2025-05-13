Do we put up a wall, or do we build new homes? There’s increasing talk coming out of Washington, D.C. that the federal government will open some land for home builders. We’re not discussing prime farm land, hunting grounds, or hiking trails. The government has been sitting on this land for decades, and in some cases, for well over a century.

The Wrong People Have Been in Charge

For nearly 50 years, policy makers have been recruited from the green lobby, and their worldview has influenced land policy.

Now we have an administration repudiating the crunchy dogma, and the public looks primed for the change.

Old Policy Wasted Time and Money

We’ve seen a rejection of inefficient alternative energy, supported with your tax dollars. Southern Idaho was ground zero for the pushback over the last couple of years. The story of the Lava Ridge Wind Project made headlines across the world.

Now we’re dealing with the fallout from a housing shortage. How do you drop the price of an expensive product? You make more of the item.

A friend posted a link to a story this week. The writer details a key aspect. We’ve been picking your pockets to pay for giant pinwheels, solar farms, and flatulence. Selling some federal lands near cities for development will raise money for the government, which is the opposite of using you as a piggy bank.

Do You Want Your Kids to Stay in Idaho?

And your kids could then possibly afford a house of their own. Right now, their options are to stay in the basement, attic, or old bedroom. Or move away. In some cases, so far away that you rarely get to see them, and the grandchildren you expected.

Of course, we’re up against a seriously demented and misanthropic green lobby. The left knows how to litigate, but the longer we delay, the longer it will take to smack away Lefty’s challenge and get started.

