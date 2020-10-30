Cuteness Overload: The Twin Falls Animal Shelter Has Kittens

Last weekend the Twin Falls Animal Shelter held an event to clear the shelter of their overload of cats. The free cat adoption was only held for a few hours but during that time they were able to get 39 cats into loving homes. That's great news for the shelter but also shows that the community was ready for, and needed, the free adoptions.

Pets are our friends and during this pandemic many of us have been cut off from our human friends. That, along with the financial strain many are experiencing, made the event not only a big success but necessary. Now, the Twin falls Animal Shelter is starting to fill up again with cats and dogs ready for their new homes. They even have a litter of cute kittens that are being fostered and should be ready for adoptions after the first week of November.

Along with the upcoming batch of kittens, the shelter has a number of adults cats in need of loving homes.

The focus at the shelter over the last few weeks has been on the cat population, but they are also reminding the community, in a Facebook post, that the dog kennels are also at capacity. So, there are cats and dogs galore still at the shelter if you are looking to adopt your new best friend.

For details on the adoptable pets, and to ask questions, you can find links on the Twin Falls Animal Shelter Facebook page.