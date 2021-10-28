Cutie Looking For Furever Home After 90 Days At Twin Falls Animal Shelter

Cutie is a beautiful husky that is looking for her forever home. According to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter she has been there for 90 days. She is one of their longest tenant. The gorgeous pup might be the right match for you.

According to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, Cutie, the husky, doesn't like cats which is a big reason she hasn't had a successful adoption. A lot of people have cats and don't want a dog that can't get along with them.

Huskies also tend to have a lot of energy and even though she doesn't like cats, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter said she loves other dogs her size both male and female. So if you are a dog only home she may be right for you. She is also going to need some extra walking, you know, to get out some of that energy. If you have other dogs her size that will play with her that will help as well.

Huskies also like to get into some trouble sometimes, not because they are bad dogs but because they are curious, smart and have a lot of energy. People who understand huskies know how to keep them from getting into too much trouble.

Huskies also shed quite a bit but I feel like dog people don't mind the hair. I like to call them sprinkles of love because I can't keep the dog hair off my clothes. So if you are interested in the prettiest husky give the Twin Falls Animal Shelter a call.

Get our free mobile app

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world