Mustang Challenge Show in Nampa (July 1-2)

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Adult and youth wild horse trainers will show off their skills this weekend in Nampa. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Mustang Mania Show at the Ford Idaho Horse Park will feature about 100 trainers and their mustangs they have been training in the last 90 days. Its part of the Mustang Mania Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge that will feature the progress the trainers have made through a number of classes such as Conditioning and Handling, In-hand trail and freestyle. The majority of the horses were rounded up in 2021 from the Four Mile Herd Management Area near Emmett. The mustangs will be available for re-assignment to new caretakers through the BLM. The TIP Challenge is supported by the Mustang Heritage Foundation which aims to increase the adoption of mustangs and burros through competitions and awareness programs. The TIP Challenge helps place the former wild horses into adoptive homes. The show begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Ford Idaho Horse Park, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd.

