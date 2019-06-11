Dads Putt Free At Putters Mini Golf In Twin Falls Father’s Day

Father's Day is this Sunday! If you aren't sure what to do for dad this weekend and you are on a budget you might consider mini golf.

Putter's Mini Golf and Hawaiian Shaved Ice has announced their Father's Day special where dads get to putt for free. Now, of course you all are going to want to go with him, but it could save you a few bucks in the process.

The deal is only on Sunday June 16th. If you haven't been to Putters Mini Golf yet, it is an entire mini golf course with each of the 18 holes representing something about Twin Falls. The Even Kneival jump hole is probably the most difficult one in my opinion.

There is also an opportunity to get some shaved ice and make a day of it. Everyone who is not dad and still has to pay: everyone over the age of 9 is $8 per person, children 3-8 are $5 and children under 2 are free.