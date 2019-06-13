5 Ways To Celebrate With Twin Falls Dads This Weekend

It is so hard to believe that we are already half way through 2019. Father's Day is Sunday and if you are looking for some fun things to do this weekend, we got you covered.

1 Go Mini Golfing If you head down to Putter's Mini Golf on Sunday, dads golf for free! You can take dad golfing and save a little bit of cash in the process.

2 Try A New Restaurant If your dad is a foodie that enjoys trying new food, you may want to check out Saffron Indian Cuisine . They are allowing 20 reservations on Sunday for Father's Day. They will be open for regular business hours after.

3 Check Out Cactus Petes If your dad enjoys music, gambling and food Cactus Pete's would be fun. There is a Sugar Ray concert on Saturday night, a brunch buffet special and a dinner buffet special. Plus there is always gambling.

4 Check out Hands On Is your dad the artsy type? If you go to Hands On in Downtown Twin Falls on Sunday between noon and 5 pm, dad paints free! Again, spend some quality time with dad and save a bit of cash.

5 Check Out Filer Fun Days Ok, this is more a family event, but dads are one of the best parts of families. Filer Fun Days has a ton of free events over the weekend, the kids can do some fun stuff while dad and mom go check out music and events.