40 Idaho Teachers Invited to Lecture Series

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – Teachers invited to a lecture series are learning more about Idaho's unique role in the country’s history.

Forty-teachers have been invited to attend the “And Here We Have Idaho: Curating the Gem State” series, hosted by the Idaho Humanities Council, and the Boise State University campus.

“Teachers will work with prominent Idaho scholars to delve into the political, social, geographic, and cultural history of Idaho,” according to information from the Humanities Council , as well as “stories to teach to their students, and new ways to understand not only the state’s history, but the larger history of the nation.”

The council says the series started on Sunday and goes through Friday. Additional information can be found online .