Idaho Republicans Divided Over Pay for School Teachers

Is teaching hard work? I believe the answer is yes. We all assume teachers are lounging by their pools for a dozen weeks each summer, but many of them are still at the beck and call of superintendents for warm weather meetings. They wrap up what looks to be their work for the day at 3:00 p.m. and then find themselves grading papers until 8:00 p.m. They often find themselves working alongside students at a concession stand on Friday nights. What I’ve listed are all experiences my schoolteacher sister endures. She’s not getting rich but is promised a decent retirement.

Do they deserve more money? Let’s remind ourselves our troops and first responders are deserving.

I often see stories about the highest-paid public employees in most states being college football coaches. I hear the argument that this shows our priorities are out of bounds, however. Consider for a moment that the football programs at Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State underwrite a wide swath of sports and academic programs.

Governor Brad Little put out his wish list this week. During his state of the state address, he proposed teachers see a big raise. He suggested $6,400! He believes it will attract and retain better teachers and thereby increase test scores. But are the two connected?

State Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon was a teacher. She issued a statement in opposition. You can read it by clicking here.

We should note, Moon and Little are both Republicans, and Moon campaigned for Little. It’s also proof Republicans don’t always march in lockstep.

