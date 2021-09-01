13 Phrases Twin Falls Teachers Are Really Sick Of Saying

It isn't even just Twin Falls teachers, it is all teachers. Teachers are sick of saying the same things over and over again. I honestly don't know how they do it. I admire teachers for what they do.

13 Phrases Twin Falls Teachers Are Sick Of Saying 13 phrases teachers are sick of saying

Teachers are sick of hearing the excuses and having to combat them. I do know that some teachers are just not good teachers. I truly believe they are few and far between. I believe most teachers are there trying to do their best. It can't be an easy job.

I remember these phrases being stated in every single one of my classes. It has to be frustrating.

For you teachers out there I know we missed some iconic phrases. What else are you sick of hearing from students or parents. Maybe throw administration in there too so we can really get an idea what it is like to be a teacher for a day.

