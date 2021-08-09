I'm not a mountain-man or a botanist. You could show me a line of leaves and I'd be able to identify a maple leaf, and that's probably it. On a recent hike down to Box Canyon we were told to watch out for Poison Ivy. I looked up pictures of the plant before our hike and then when we got down there, everything looked the same to me. So I took pictures and am hoping that you can help identify if any of these plants are dangerous.

Is This Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac?

Many of the plants lining, and covering, the trail in Box Canyon look similar. But, there are a few with distinctly different leaves. To me, any of these could be the irritating oil-covered variety of weeds. Some of them you could even see they had an oily coating on the leaves, but I'm still not sure.

Is This Poison Ivy on the Box Canyon Trail? Possibly Poison Ivy, Oak, or Sumac on the trail in Box Canyon. Can you identify the leaves?

You Should Visit Box Canyon

Don't let the possibility of irritating weeds keep you from visiting Box Canyon. You can take precautions to avoid possibly poisonous plants. We went with a large group a few weekends ago and nobody has shown signs of contact with Poison Ivy. The hike is beautiful and the water is ice-cold and amazing.

You'll definitely want to head down there so you can see Southern Idaho's actual best waterfall.

Beautiful Box Canyon Waterfall and River

