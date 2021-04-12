Man Rescued from Box Canyon Springs West of Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple agencies responded to a rescue call at a popular destination in Gooding County Saturday afternoon where a person had fallen into a canyon.

According to Magic Valley Paramedics, the Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT) had been called out to Box Canyon, part of the Thousand Springs State Park, for a man that had fallen approximately 30 feet into the rocky canyon.

Gooding County EMS, Wendell Quick Response Unit and the Gooding County Sheriff's Office first arrived on scene and found where the individual had fallen. It was then determined the man would need to be rescued by rope. Emergency responders were able to reach the person and treat him before hosting him to the top.

Air. St. Luke's then flew the man to a Boise hospital for treatment. Hagerman Fire and Gooding Fire SORT also responded to the rescue.

