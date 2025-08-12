Twin Falls County Weed Superintendent Kali Sherrill told Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX that it was discovered along a canal in the western part of the county. It looks as if someone has rolled out a crown of thorns.

We've Seen the Same Threat Before

This isn’t the first sighting. Several years ago, there was a threat, but it hasn’t been spotted here in quite some time.

It may have arrived from Oregon or Washington State, possibly in a shipment of cattle. Or it hitched a ride via bird, or when someone new moved into the county and set up a household.

The First Step in Fighting Back

If you believe you’ve seen it, you can contact her office at 208-734-9000 or email weeds@tfco.org.

If you would like to see what Spiny Cocklebur looks like, click here.

Keep in mind, if one stalk of the plant has been found, there are probably a lot more of the same growing in the region.

This is Going to Become an Ever Growing Problem in the Magic Valley

As we witness tremendous population growth in Idaho, the likelihood of encountering more invasive species increases. This is often inadvertent. A seed gets attached to a show, a box, or the hooves of an animal.

If you’re looking for some good news on this front, it does appear that we haven’t seen a return of quagga mussels in the Snake River. Not yet. The warm waters of August could provide evidence they’re still here. Stay alert on that count. That's the threat that could cost us millions, if not more.