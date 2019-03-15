Daredevil Skier Jumps Over The Idaho Potato Truck

The big rig Idaho potato truck has been all over the United States but there is a lesser know smaller version that sits in Driggs. There has been plenty of snow in Idaho in just the last month to hold us over until next winter and a local skier decided to put the current snow to good use by building a ramp and jumping over a truck with a giant potato in the bed.

The Spud Drive-In Movie Theater was the perfect location for this very Idaho stunt. Teton Gravity Research has all the details on how they set up and built the ramps if you need the specifics. But really all we need to know is that this seems totally random, totally Idaho, and totally awesome! The snow hills aren't massive but I can only imagine this is one of the most exciting things to happen in Driggs, with a population of less than 2,000 people , in a long time.