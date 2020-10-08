D&B Supply Gets Closer to a Grand Opening at a New Location

People love the place. D&B Supply has a following among the public that would be difficult for other brands to replicate. I was at lunch not long ago with a friend. She’s a regular at the current Twin Falls store. More than once a week. For everything from animal feed to gardening and sometimes clothes. The current location, as we’ve mentioned before, is in a tight spot.

It’s also going to spur additional development around the plaza, which has an abundance of parking.

It’s going to be moving, as many of you know, several blocks to the west and take residence at the old K-Mart store. The upgrades have been underway for several months. You can see construction materials in the parking lot and there is heavy equipment doing some excavations.

A friend at work and I were talking about the upcoming grand opening. It’s going to be an “event”. It’s also going to spur additional development around the plaza, which has an abundance of parking. He tells me it’s going to rival the Meridian location for popularity and traffic.

My own experience with D&B speaks to the loyalty it inspires. I was shopping for some heated pet dishes last winter and someone working in the store called out my name and asked how I was doing. He then helped me with some advice about the dishes.

There are two really important elements at play. One is the quality of service and the other is the quality of the products. “Built to last,” would be how we used to describe what you’ll find on the shelves and floor displays. Which there will be a lot more of at the upcoming grand opening.