UPDATE:

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men where killed following a house fire early Wednesday morning in Buhl. According to the Buhl Fire Chief Andrew Stevens, crews were called out at just before 1 a.m. to the Arrow R Mobile Home Park on Maple St. to a double-wide mobile home on fire. Two adult males were pulled from the home, one died on scene. Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley identified the individual as James J. Kodesh, age 87, who died of smoke inhalation. Turley said in a statement the second victim has been identified as James Joseph, Jr. and confirmed Friday he did perish from his injuries.

When crews arrived they found a back corner of the home on fire. The fire was mostly contained to the corner and interior of the home. Firefighters worked to push back the fire and rescue the people inside. Filer Fire Department responded to assist along with Buhl QRU and Buhl Police Department. The fire was extinguished at around 1:20 a.m.

An investigation by the Idaho State Fire Marshal found that a bucket of cigarette butts sitting outside the house caught on fire earlier in the evening with help from the wind and smoldered for several hours. Chief Stevens said the fire then caused a propane tank to vent, which woke up the neighbors who called 911.

