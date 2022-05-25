The school year is ending and students are rejoicing as they can be free of school work and enjoy a couple of months of stress-free and no responsibilities. That is how most students are right now, but some are looking ahead to the next school year already, and specifically are focusing on their senior projects. Senior projects are nothing new to the area, and the way many of them has helped those in the community is inspiring. Two young ladies, Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez, who are going to be seniors this fall at Buhl High School, are working on their senior project, and they could use your help.

Senior Project in Buhl Helps Grieving Parents and Others

Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez loading...

Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez loading...

Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez loading...

Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez loading...

Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez loading...

These two young ladies are looking to bring a little comfort and joy to the area as they are seeking to make teddy bears and fleece blankets for children, victims, and parents who have lost infants. They are asking for monetary donations through Venmo: @cuddlesandbears, cash or check, or by donating clean, unused fleece or stuffing for teddy bears and blankets. You can also use the QR code above if you'd like to donate via Venmo as well. If you are unable to donate, you can help out by spreading the word to others you may know that can. The girls are calling their project "Cuddles and Bears." They will be donating the bears and blankets to the Buhl police department, fire department, and St. Luke's Perinatal Bereavement.

The Inspiration for Cuddles and Bears

Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez loading...

Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez loading...

Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez loading...

Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez loading...

The inspiration behind this project for Lesly and Nancy is to help bring comfort to those in tough situations. They have both lost siblings and know the heartache it can bring to a family, and want to help the parents dealing with a loss. Being a parent that has lost a child, it is the little things that help you make it through the early days. It may seem like only a teddy bear or a blanket, but it means much more to a grieving parent. Lesly and Nancy are looking to make a positive impact on the community and to help out as many families as they can. They will be accepting donations until June 20.

Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez Credit: Lesly Garcia and Nancy Hernandez loading...

Another way you can help is by attending their event on Saturday, June 4, Exercising and Supporting Cuddles and Bears. The event will be held at Buhl City Park at 9 AM and admission is $5, with all proceeds going towards material to make the blankets and bears. Instructor Annette Busby will be leading the workout. If you don't want to exercise, this is a great time to stop by the park and drop off any donations you may have. For any questions you can reach out to Lesley or Nancy.

Get our free mobile app

Another way you can help is by attending their event on Saturday, June 4, Exercising and Supporting Cuddles and Bears. The event will be held at Buhl City Park at 9 AM and admission is $5 with all proceeds going towards the material to make the blankets and bears. Instructor Annette Busby will be leading the workout. If you don't want to exercise, this is a great time to stop by the park and drop off any donations you may have. For any questions, you can reach out to Lesley or Nancy.

With Twin Falls and the Magic Valley being such a giving community, these girls are destined to succeed. Make sure to reach out to them if you need more details, or to donate. If you have ever lost a child, you know these little things can help, and helping others that are going through it, no matter how small, goes a long way. Help Lesly and Nancy achieve their goals for their senior project, and also help others down the line that could use a blanket or teddy bear in a time of need.

8 Must-Follow Facebook Groups In Twin Falls The Magic Valley has a lot of cool, informative, and entertaining groups that you should definitely follow if you live around Twin Falls.