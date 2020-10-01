Idaho DEQ Seeks Comment on Wendell Water Reuse Permit

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Public comment is wanted on a permit that allows the city of Wendell to continue to reuse wastewater to irrigate crops during the growing season.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking public comment on an application to continue to operate a water reuse system that pumps recycled water out to fields to be used for irrigation water. The permit would allow the city of Wendell to operate the water reuse system for another five years. The draft permit, according to Idaho DEG, lays out buffer zones around places the water is used, operating practices and monitoring requirements set by the DEQ to protect citizens and the land.

The city will need to show how it will address public health and environmental issues, which includes preventing surface and ground water contamination. Deadline to comment on the proposed permit is October 21, at 5 p.m. To view the document you can go to the regional office located at 650 Addison Avenue West, Suite 110, or on the Idaho DEQ’s News and Public Comments page. You can submit a written comment online or by mailing:

Jerimiah Fenton

DEQ State Office

1410 N. Hilton

Boise, ID 83706

Email: Jerimiah.Fenton@deq.idaho.gov