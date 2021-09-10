Some aspects of this story may be unsettling to readers, discretion is advised.

Authorities have found dozens of decomposing bodies at a Pocatello funeral home, including at least a dozen adult bodies and more than 60 fetuses.

Decomposing Bodies Found At Downard Funeral Home

When the bodies were initially found in early September, police did not provide a body count or explanation as to why there would be decomposing human bodies at the Pocatello funeral home. Since then more information has become available.

Of the 12 adult bodies found, five have been identified. A total of 61 fetuses have also been claimed as part of a fetal development collection from the Idaho State University. KTVB reports that these fetuses were supposed to have been cremated years ago, in 2017. The fetuses were donated to the school between 1981 and 1998.

The Remains Were Found After An Audit And Investigation

East Idaho News posted a YouTube video showing the time investigators discovered the bodies at the Downard Funeral Home.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify all the adult bodies. As of now, no charges have been filed against any employees of the funeral home according to East Idaho News.