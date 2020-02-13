Def Leppard & ZZ Top Announce Tour; To Perform In Salt Lake City

Two of the biggest rock bands to ever form are joining forces for a 2020 tour that kicks off in late September.

Def Leppard and ZZ Top are hitting the road together beginning September 21, 2020, for a 16-date, coast to coast U.S. tour. All dates and cities can be found on both band's websites. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21.

It's a busy year for Def Leppard who are also taking part in the 2020 Stadium Tour alongside Joan Jett, Poison and Motley Crue. Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top toured 26 cities in 2018, following the release of his solo album, "The Big Bad Blues," which spanned October and November.

No Gem State stops are included on the tour so far, but southern Idaho fans can attend the show at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, in Salt Lake City, on October 15, 2020. The tour's final two shows are in Oregon and Washington, on October 17 and 18.

ZZ Top also toured together in 2019, playing several shows with the bands Cheap Trick and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Both bands are celebrating 50 years of recording and performing music. The Vivint Smart Home Arena--home to the Utah Jazz--is approximately 220 miles southeast of Twin Falls.

Def Leppard's tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett, begins July 7, in Miami. Ten shows across the U.S. are already sold out. Def Leppard was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year. ZZ Top was inducted in 2004.

For more information on the Def Leppard / ZZ Top tour, click here.