Carlos Santana Reschedules Salt Lake City Show; Tickets Available

The month of June so far has seen countless musicians resorting to rescheduling shows as COVID-19 cases nationally remain a serious threat. Carlos Santana recently announced new dates for his tour that was postponed earlier this year.

Carlos Santana's previously planned 2020 tour along with Earth, Wind & Fire has been rescheduled due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has now been spreading across the United States for more than three months. Numerous other rockers have had to do the same thing as a way to protect the health of themselves and their fans. Motley Crue, Rod Stewart and Bob Dylan are other artists who have also had to modify tours in light of COVID-19.

A September concert in Nampa, Idaho, featuring Matchbox 20 and The Wallflowers was also recently rescheduled. The new date for the Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire show at the USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City is now June 29, 2021. It will be the closest concert to Twin Falls put on the legendary guitarist.

The "Miraculous Supernatural Tour" will span eleven months starting September 16, 2020, and continuing through August of 2021, although there are several weeks the band will be taking off between those periods.

A September 16, 2020, performance at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, is still planned by Santana. Earth, Wind & Fire don't join Santana on tour until June 18, 2021, when the two bands play a show together in California.