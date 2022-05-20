Bob Dylan To Turn 81; Tickets On Sale For Boise ID Show In June

Legendary singer and songwriter Bob Dylan is getting ready to celebrate his 81st birthday in a few days. The iconic performer currently has 25 shows scheduled through the first week of July as part of his "Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour," which will stop in Boise the first week of summer.

There aren't very many musicians in the world as iconic as Bob Dylan. Getting the opportunity to see this living legend live is a bucket list event for most music fans. At the core of Dylan's music have been lyrics meant to inspire change, promote peace among human beings, and put a face to social and political injustice since he first made a name for himself more than 60 years ago.

Dylan is embarking on a tour through 2024 that will see him turn 83 when it's all said and done. Only this year's spring and summer schedule has been released for fans so far. He's one of the most decorated musicians to have ever lived, having won 10 Grammy Awards, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, an Academy Award, and is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1988).

Songs such as "Blowin in the Wind," "Like a Rolling Stone," and "Mr. Tambourine Man" cemented Dylan as one of the most universally respected artists of all time. He has sold more than 100 million records, according to quora.com.

All of his dates for the year so far are in the western United States. The tour gets underway May 28 in Washington State. Idaho fans can see Dylan on June 28 at the Velma V. Morrison Center. Tickets went on sale May 20

