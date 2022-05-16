Poison’s Brett Michaels Coming To Pocatello ID In May For Concert

Legendary Poison frontman Brett Michaels is touring the United States with his backup band and performing familiar hit songs that made him a household name in the late eighties. His tour has two stops in Idaho in the next couple of weeks.

Singer and guitarist, reality television star, and author Brett Michaels has embarked on a string of U.S. dates with his sideband and is pulling his tour bus into Pocatello on May 27 for a performance. Michaels was the founding lead vocalist of Poison who helped write and perform hit songs such as "Every Rose Has A Thorn," "Something To Believe In," "Talk Dirty To Me," and "Unskinny Bop."

Michaels was also the host of the hugely popular music reality series Rock of Love. He also penned a 2010 autobiography called Roses & Thorns, which gives readers an inside look into his personal life and the band's decades of success.

Following the May 27 show at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello, Michaels and his band will play two live shows in Garden City, Idaho on May 28 and 29. Michaels is warming up to join his Poison bandmates on the 2022 Stadium Tour, in which they'll join Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Joan Jett in Atlanta on June 16 to kick it off. Both Garden City and Pocatello are located in southern Idaho and are less than three hours drives from Twin Falls.

For southern Idaho fans of Michaels who can't catch any of his current warmup dates, the Stadium Tour has booked venues in Las Vegas and Seattle in August and September.

