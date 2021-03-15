Green Day Touring Northwest This Summer Including Vegas Date

Green Day is going to have a very busy 2021. For Idaho fans, there will be multiple chances to catch them on the road nearby, as they've signed on to play a couple of music festivals this year.

Longtime Bay Area rockers, Green Day, have a full schedule of concerts this year. Beginning in late-May, the band begins a 20-date European run, which includes performances in Italy, France, England, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. Green Day will wrap up the overseas tour on June 30, and then head back to the United States and continue shows through mid-September.

The band will be taking part in a number of music festivals in 2021, including the "Life is Beautiful" festival, which includes more than 60 bands in all. Green Day will headline one of the day's group of shows in downtown Las Vegas. Stages will be set up throughout the city to accommodate the acts from September 17-19.

Another tour that Green Day has signed on to be part of is the "Hella Mega Tour," which includes the bands Weezer and Fall Out Boy. There are currently 20 U.S. dates as part of the tour, which include shows in Washington State, California and Colorado. Green Day will headline a Seattle show on July 14 at T-Mobile Park.

Despite having several shows cancelled in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, Green Days did manage to squeeze in a few shows, including a nationally-televised performance at the 2020 National Hockey League All-Star Game.

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands