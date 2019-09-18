Depot Grill Is Back Open In Twin Falls And Looks Great

Last week, the Depot Grill announced they would temporarily be shut down for renovations. Originally they planned on being closed a week or more. Fortunately, it was done sooner rather than later.

The Depot Grill got some renovations to their floor, kitchen and assuming a few other things. Now, even though we have some amazing places to go eat in Twin Falls, it was by far one of my favorite places to go for breakfast. Now I feel like I have to go in just to see the renovations for myself.

Depot Grill made the announcement yesterday, September 17th that they would be open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday September 18th. Coffee and breakfast is on. They have really great lunch and dinner options as well if you missed them this morning for breakfast.

I got them to send me some pictures of the renovations. They said they "just" did the kitchen floor and put in new dish machines. They say "just" but that is going to help a lot of things. I know they are renovations that the general public may not see but I bet it is something the people who work there are thrilled about.

I am thrilled that one of my favorite breakfast places is officially open again. If you ask around it is like a right of passage to go into Depot Grill late at night or early in the morning, whichever you prefer to say, and have yourself a delicious meal. A friend of mine said it was the best hang over food ever. I don't know about that but man is their bacon and sausage delicious.