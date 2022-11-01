Caldwell Man Identified as Victim of Nampa Homicide

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Nampa authorities are investigating the Friday homicide of a 51-year-old Caldwell man. Tuesday Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified Nathan Herbert who died Friday in the emergency room of Saint Alphonsus from multiple gunshot wounds. According to the Nampa Police Department, officers responded to several 911 calls at around 10:45 p.m., one from a witness who heard multiple gunshots, and the second from the alleged shooter. Emergency crews found Herbet and attempted life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital. Nampa Police said the incident involved two people known to each other. No charges have been filed in the case pending the investigation.

