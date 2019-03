TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A train derailment is blocking a road in south Twin Falls forcing traffic to find other routes. . Crews appeared to be working on removing the derailed cars at the rail crossing at South Park Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Two cars appeared to be off the tracks, but upright. The locomotive also did not appear to be off the tracks. It is unclear how long it will take to remove the rail cars.