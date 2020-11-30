Detour North of Buhl on Idaho 46 Beginning Dec. 1

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Roadwork north of Buhl will force traffic to use a detour beginning Tuesday this week on Idaho Highway 46.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced work on a culvert on the highway will start December 1, requiring drivers headed north to use 4300 N and southbound motorists to use 4300 N. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will be replacing the culvert and improve the area around it to make it safer. “This area currently has an open ditch with a steep slope,” ITD Foreman Phil Etchart said in a prepared statement. “Adding a culvert will allow us to build out the shoulder which will help improve the safety of motorists by providing a buffer between the roadway and side vegetation.” Added material to the shoulders will help with better drainage so water wont' seep under the roadway and cause damage, according to ITD.

Work in the area should only be about a week. Signs will direct traffic where to go for the detour. Work is expected to be complete within the week. See map below:

Idaho Transportation Department