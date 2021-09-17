“Devious Licks” Tik Tok Challenge Gets Kids To Vandalize Idaho Schools

I reached out to the Twin Falls School District to get more information directly from them, however, we have gotten other reports that some schools in Twin Falls may have been victim to this new Tik Tok challenge getting kids to vandalize and steal bathroom and cleaning supplies.

If you go on to the social media app Tik Tok and search "Devious Licks" it shares a lot of schools across the country shutting down bathrooms due to vandalization or theft of soap dispensers. I find it absolutely insane that this has become such a thing.

I have gotten a couple of reports from people who go to Canyon Ridge that some of the bathrooms have had to be shut down due to the vandalism and some of the soap dispensers have been removed from the bathrooms and places for people to use in a place that is harder to take.

Some people are suggesting that parents talk to their children and straight ask or tell them not to steal or vandalize things at the school. I imagine most parents in Idaho already do that.

It is also important to note that I don't think Twin Falls has as many cases of this challenge as other places. We have all done some weird and devious things as children and I know I did some stupid stuff but I think it is time that this Tik Tok challenge becomes a thing of the past.

