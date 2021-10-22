Sinks, Toilets Smashed, Hagerman Rest Area Closed

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A rest area along U.S. Highway 30 near Hagerman had to be shut down because of extensive vandalism recently.

Idaho Transportation Department

The Idaho Transportation Department announced the Hagerman Rest Area will be closed until further notice after three separate incidents of vandalism. “Our toilets, sinks and mirrors have been both stolen and destroyed beyond repair in the men’s and family assistance restrooms,” said Shawn Webb, ITD’s South-Central Idaho Facility Manager in a prepared statement. The cost of the damage is not yet known, but is believed to be extensive.

Idaho Transportation Department

Even grass and landscaping at the rest stop were damaged by a vehicle. The agency is looking at placing portable toilets at the rest area for the time being. The Gooding County Sheriff's office is investigating the vandalism.

Get our free mobile app