Todd Eccles of Buhl is a marathon runner. He often trains by running trails in the Snake River Canyon. His route often takes him to Auger Falls, where he witnesses wildlife, the homeless, and graffiti. Over the weekend, he made two passes in the area, and within a couple of hours, he observed fresh vandalism.

Vandalism is a Big Problem Throughout Our Precious Terrain

He shared some photographs so that all of you can take a look. He also saw two women with backpacks emerging from the site, but he’s not sure if they’re responsible for what he suggested are possibly gang signs. Todd also photographed a truck and captured a license plate number.

Used with permission of Todd Eccles.

Patrolling Auger Falls is a monumental task. It takes time to get there, and if law enforcement is suddenly needed elsewhere, then it’s like threading the needle getting out.

Telephone service is also hampered in some spots in the canyon.

We All Pay the Price for Crime

As most of you know, scrubbing paint off rocks isn’t easy, and it’s time-consuming and expensive. Is there an answer?

Probably not. Even if you closed public access, bad people are still going to do bad things. Which means that all the good people who visit Auger Falls would be punished for the actions of the criminal element.

You can follow Todd’s example. Make a note of the people you see, and of the vehicles you encounter. The women may have had no part in the vandalism, but they may have witnessed something that could help bring someone else to justice.