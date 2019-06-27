Did Anyone See This Rocket-Looking-Thing Northwest Of Twin Falls?

Now, I've spent enough time on this planet watching planes, gliders, and other objects streak across the sky, to have a pretty firm grasp on what is ordinary and what seems a bit atypical. Wednesday evening around 8 p.m., my wife and I both were distracted by an object that appeared to be heading vertically upward, northwest of Twin Falls.

For those of you thinking... here we go... more fake news, this object really did appear unique due to its flight path. This did not look like an approaching aircraft. It traveled vertically at first, then began to drift to the side, just before appearing to disintegrate. To both my wife and I, it looked like a rocket, and emitted a great deal more burnt fuel than any plane I've ever seen.

Greg Jannetta

I know Mountain Home Air Force Base routinely executes training flights and other branch-related exercises, but I'm quite sure I've never seen any projectiles like this one launched vertically into the sky from their location. Maybe they are warming up for a killer Forth of July celebration or something.

I'm just wondering if anyone else saw this, and if they know for certain what exactly the object was.