Did Brad Little Close Idaho for Blaine County Campaign Cash?

Yes, it could be less deadly than the flu. Remember when you were denounced as being a denier if you pronounced such heresy? Why the rush to condemn anyone raising questions about government responses to coronavirus? Because dissenters point out many of the decisions were made in a panic. Emotional responses are dangerous after mass shootings and in dealing with a pandemic. As for the argument, we were dealing with the unknown, I fall back on an earlier analogy: If you torch the town while attempting a controlled burn, there are still consequences for the damage you’ve caused.

This link from Spectator USA (a branch of the conservative British publication) suggests the loud voices in media and government may need to not only rebuild the destroyed town but offer a few apologies!

Just what the heck were these rock headed people thinking?

This morning a thought crossed my mind. It wasn’t just panic. It was a response to big donors. Look, I know Idaho’s Blaine County leans liberal, although. There are also some wealthy conservatives there. One of those conservatives once told me she hosted a political fundraiser at her Sun Valley home for Republican U.S. Senator Mike Crapo.

And if a Republican pleases some of the liberals, who knows, there could be even more available campaign cash.

As Blaine County was our state’s epicenter in the early days of the crisis, a lot of influential people there were demanding our Governor do something. This after a great many outsiders from Los Angeles, Seattle and New York City likely gifted some virus for the ski season.

Is it possible Brad Little responded to the uber-rich and destroyed your business because he has eyes for Blaine County campaign cash? The swells win, you lose.

Whaddya think?