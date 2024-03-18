NEVER FORGET: Four Years Ago Idaho Was a Giant Prison

Are we better off now than we were four years ago? Remember our lockdown fun? We were told we were no longer free citizens of Idaho and the United States. Our Governor raced to impress whining liberals in news media and hosed your God-given liberties. To this day, his sycophants excuse his behavior by telling us he was doing the best he could with the information he had. A buddy of mine, a fellow named Morgan, used to work the Governor’s family ranch. Morgan told me Brad Little was a follower and not a leader.

The man in charge in Boise could counter our economy fared well, and indeed when compared with the socialists running blue states, that’s true. And we don’t know how much better things would be today if he hadn’t melted down and thrown in the towel when newspaper editors gave him their instructions. All we can do is offer conjecture.

As one of his backers told me, he took his foot off the gas quickly. Yes, because he started getting some blowback from some very powerful people. Scott Bedke comes to mind. The man now serving as our Lt. Governor gave the boss an earful. You may not like Mr. Bedke, but he was right on that count.

An on-air guest told me this week that the state’s credit rating is very good, which means if Idaho needs to borrow money, it can get a great rate. You can give a nod to the Governor for his successes, however. If you’re willing to trade individual liberty for a good bond rating, then we’ve got a problem.

The kind of people who can shut down your churches and tell you not to leave home, or will close the doors of your business, or arrest people for holding a yard sale, these people will take a mile if they can take an inch. They should never be rewarded at the ballot box.

COVID lockdowns weren’t simply a disaster, they were an abomination.

