Discount Cat Adoptions At The Twin Falls Animal Shelter

Spring isn't here yet, but I already have a few plants in my yard that are turning green and trying to grow. Spring is also going to bring an influx of kittens to the Magic Valley and a lot of them are going to end up at the Twin Falls Animals Shelter, as they do each year. If you currently own a cat, now would be a really good time to get it spayed or neutered so you don't accidentally end up with a crazy cat lady starter kit. Unlike dogs in Twin Falls, cats don't have to be licensed each year but you do still need to take care if them.

Throughout the year, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter usually has special adoption rates on their animals and right now is one of those times. In preparation for the kitten season and to help clear out some room, cat adoptions are only $24 for a limited time. It is also pretty much guaranteed that your cat choice will be better than jerk cat Perdita, the world's worst cat. Adoptions from the Twin Falls Animal Shelter during the discount promotion include the spay or neuter, microchip, and necessary vaccinations.

Plus if you need a cat fix, since they are so cute, and you have one in your house you won't have to watch the new Cats movie. Ever. Check out the adoptable cats (and dogs) anytime on the Twin Falls Animal Shelter Facebook page or get to the shelter at 420 Victory Ave in Twin Falls.