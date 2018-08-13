Discount Cat And Kitten Adoptions At Twin Falls Animal Shelter

If you haven't started your Crazy Cat Lady lifestyle yet, it is time to begin. Or, you could just adopt a cat or two because they are super cute and you want one. Cat adoptions are also discounted for the rest of the month at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

Adult cat adoptions are just $5 and kitten adoptions are $20 through August 31st. Below are some pictures of the adoptable cats at the shelter. You will also note that the Facebook page name has changed to People For Pets - Twin Falls Animal Shelter.