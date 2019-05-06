Do You Really Care About a British Royal Birth?

The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a baby boy. The former Meghan Markle is the wife of Great Britain’s Prince Harry. The baby weighed in at 7 pounds and three ounces. He will grow up with a distant claim to the throne as there is an uncle and a growing list of cousins in line ahead of the boy.

While being a royal appears to pay well it seems like a job where you struggle to find privacy.

He was born in an undisclosed location shortly before sunrise Monday in England.

One of my co-workers joked one of our neighborhood cats having kittens would be more exciting news and, yet. There are still plenty of Americans who follow the British royals as if it’s a continuing soap opera.

Personally, I’ve got nothing against the family. We’ve never met and even though some of their ancestors were mean to some of my ancestors those people are all long gone.

