Does Twin Falls Want Bonuses or Company Christmas Parties? (poll)

Some Twin Falls businesses are letting their employees choose between a small bonus or a company Christmas party. Take our poll and let us know what you would choose.

On one hand, you have a fun evening with co-workers laughing about all the crazy stuff that happened over the year. Social gatherings with co-workers can be a great morale boost. On the other hand, a little extra money might come in handy around Christmas.

If you could choose, which would you pick?