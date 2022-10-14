Two Killed in Three-vehicle Crash near Lapwai
LAPWAI, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people where killed when a pickup struck their pickup Thursday evening north of Lapwai. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:22 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 when a Ford pickup heading south being driven by a 43-year-old Lewiston man crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck and then hit a Chevrolet pickup killing the driver and front passenger. ISP said another passenger in the Chevrolet was flown to an area hospital. The driver of the Ford was treated and released. The truck driver was not injured. The crash blocked traffic for more than five hours. The crash is still under investigation.
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.