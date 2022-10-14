Two Killed in Three-vehicle Crash near Lapwai

LAPWAI, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people where killed when a pickup struck their pickup Thursday evening north of Lapwai. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:22 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 when a Ford pickup heading south being driven by a 43-year-old Lewiston man crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck and then hit a Chevrolet pickup killing the driver and front passenger. ISP said another passenger in the Chevrolet was flown to an area hospital. The driver of the Ford was treated and released. The truck driver was not injured. The crash blocked traffic for more than five hours. The crash is still under investigation.

