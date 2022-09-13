77-year-old Woman Dies Following Head-on Crash Near Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 77-year-old woman died in the hospital following an early morning head-on crash Tuesday near Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, the 77-year-old was driving a newer Honda CR-V north on U.S. Highway 95 at around 12:57 a.m. when she crossed the center line and collided with a newer GMC Yukon driven by a 56-year-old woman. Both women were taken to area hospitals. The crash blocked traffic for more than an hour. ISP said the crash remains under investigation.
Get our free mobile app
Stars We Lost in 2022
See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.