77-year-old Woman Dies Following Head-on Crash Near Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 77-year-old woman died in the hospital following an early morning head-on crash Tuesday near Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, the 77-year-old was driving a newer Honda CR-V north on U.S. Highway 95 at around 12:57 a.m. when she crossed the center line and collided with a newer GMC Yukon driven by a 56-year-old woman. Both women were taken to area hospitals. The crash blocked traffic for more than an hour. ISP said the crash remains under investigation.

