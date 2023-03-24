Washington Woman Killed on US 95 in Idaho

Credit: Benito Baeza, Townsquare Media

WINCHESTER, Idaho (KLIX)-A Washington woman died in an early morning head-on crash near Winchester, Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, troopers and officers with the Nez Perce Tribal Police were called out at around 4:30 a.m. for the two vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95. The initial investigation determined the 75-year-old Seattle woman was headed south in a Toyota Camry when she crossed the centerline and hit a Chevrolet Equinox head-on.

ISP said the Washington woman had been wearing a seat belt, but died at the scene. The 49-year old male driver and 48-year-old female passenger of the Chevrolet, both from Lewiston, were taken to an area hospital; they had not been wearing seat belts. U.S. 95 was closed for about three hours before it was opened up again.

