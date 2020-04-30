Downtown Business Using This Time To Do Upgrades

Some Downtown businesses are using this time where they can't have large groups of people in their building, to do some upgrades and construction to their business. Downtown is giving themselves a bit of a face lift.

According to the Downtown Twin Facebook page, businesses like Twin Falls Sandwich Co, O'Dunkens, Scooters and the Orpehum Theatre are using this time to enhance their buildings.

Some of your favorites in Downtown Twin doing some updating getting ready to open soon.

Interior remodels at O'Dunkens and Scooters, New entry for TF Sandwich Co and new balcony seating for the Orpheum Posted by Downtown Twin on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Judging by the pictures and some of the information given to us, a new entry way will be put in at the Twin Falls Sandwich Co, which has always been beautiful. But it looks like they are making some improvements.

Scooters is offering curbside pick up right now and still doing some upgrades to their facility.

The Orpheum Theatre is installing a new balcony for their guests to enjoy that will include some seating options.

O'Dunkens will also be doing some interior upgrades. The new owners are working really hard to make it their own while still keeping the "Dunken Flair" that everyone has grown to know and love. I definitely can't wait to go inside and check this place out.

It is cool that some Downtown businesses have the ability to use this time to do some upgrades and make their space as good as it can be when everything opens back up. I can't wait to sit down and eat at a restaurant again.