Drought Forces Fish Salvage Below Magic Reservoir Dam

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-As drought conditions persist in the Magic Valley the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is allowing a fish salvage for the Big Wood River north of Shoshone and parts of the Richfield Canal diversion.

Anglers will be able to salvage fish below the Magic Reservoir Dam with no bag and possession limit as the Big Wood Canal Company shut water gates earlier this year than normal due to ongoing drought in the region, according to Idaho Fish and Game. This will result in water drying up in the Big Wood River below the dam. Anyone with a fishing license can salvage the fish in the Big Wood River between the railroad trestle and the Idaho Highway 75 Bridge. The salvage also includes the Richfield Canal system from the upstream part of the diversion from the Big Wood River to the Little Wood River. However, parts of the canal system is on private property and anglers must seek permission first.

Idaho Fish and Game said fish can be taken in any way except by firearms, chemicals or electrical current.

