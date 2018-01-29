Early Morning Fire Shuts Down Street in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) Emergency crews are on scene of a fire in the downtown area of Burley this morning. According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the emergency crews responded at just before 2 a.m. to a building fire at 1222 Overland Ave. in the downtown area near the intersection of Overland Ave. and Main St. Motorists were forced to find alternate routes through town. According to Sheriff Jay Heward a pipe bomb was discovered across the street from the building that burned. The Twin Falls Police Bomb Squad was called in to detonate it. The incident is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,Firearms and Explosives. The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal as a possible arson, according to Sheriff Heward.