East Idaho Deputy Hit and Killed By Another Responding Deputy

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An eastern Idaho sheriff's deputy was struck by another deputy's vehicle while responding to a rollover crash early Monday morning and later died at a hospital.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, a deputy had responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at around 5:18 a.m. on Bone Rd. and 9th S., about 10 miles east of Idaho Falls. The sheriff's office said in a statement that when the deputy got there he found a woman walking away from the scene holding a machete. The deputy had tried to talk the woman into dropping the machete as they continued on foot while a second deputy arrived on scene to assist.

Meanwhile a third deputy responding to the scene came up on the three of them and hit one of the deputies causing severe injuries. Several other officers arrived and attempted life saving efforts before the injured deputy was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The woman involved in the crash was arrested and taken to the hospital for medical and mental evaluations.

The sheriff's office asked the Idaho State Police to investigate the incident. In a statement the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said, "The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is devastated by this event and our hearts are with the Deputy’s family and friends. This is a tragic loss for them and our family of Deputies. We very much appreciate the support of our community and the Law Enforcement and Public Safety Agencies surrounding us that are assisting and have reached out for support."