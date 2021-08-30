Three Shot in Idaho Falls, Sheriff Looking for Two Persons of Interest

Photo courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds Sunday in Idaho Falls while authorities search for two persons of interest. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at around noon in a neighborhood northeast of town and found three adults shot. All three were taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

Later the sheriff's office released information on two persons of interest in relation to the shootings. Marvin Charles Lee McDonald, 32, and Hailey Denise Terrisse, 22, may have information related to the shootings. The pair may be in a 2002 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with Idaho plates 8BJL107. The sheriff's office warned that the two are considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached, due to the nature of the incident.

Get our free mobile app

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years

Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.
Filed Under: Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Crime, Idaho Falls, persons of interest, shooting
Categories: Idaho News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top