IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds Sunday in Idaho Falls while authorities search for two persons of interest. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at around noon in a neighborhood northeast of town and found three adults shot. All three were taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

Later the sheriff's office released information on two persons of interest in relation to the shootings. Marvin Charles Lee McDonald, 32, and Hailey Denise Terrisse, 22, may have information related to the shootings. The pair may be in a 2002 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with Idaho plates 8BJL107. The sheriff's office warned that the two are considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached, due to the nature of the incident.

Get our free mobile app